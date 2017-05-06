Hospital assailant gave wrong name, faces new charges, police say

A man accused of punching a 69-year-old hospital employee faces new charges after police learned he gave a relative’s name at the time of his arrest.
Gregory Timothy Michael, 30, will be charged with giving false information to police after he identified himself as a relative and gave the wrong date of birth, the Columbia Police Department said Friday.
He also faces an upgraded charge of second-degree assault, according to the police.
Michael remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $150,000 bond for the assault and escape charges, and $465 for the false information charge.
After the Wednesday incident, Michael initially was charged with third-degree assault and battery and escape after he ran from the building, according to police.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in a first-floor bathroom at Palmetto Health Baptist near the information desk, close to the Taylor Street entrance of the hospital, according to a memo sent to hospital team members, which was provided to The State newspaper.
The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Gregory Timothy Michael, punched the 69-year-old victim in the face with a closed fist, according to Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons. He ran from the building and was later detained by hospital security on the 1300 block of Blanding Street.
As officers took Michael into custody, he refused to place his legs in the patrol car and was able to exit the vehicle, Timmons said. He was quickly caught.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
