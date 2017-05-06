Law enforcement investigating shooting at Columbia apartments

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that hospitalized three people.
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about shots fired after 11 p.m. Friday at 7648 Garners Ferry Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Austin Woods Apartments are located at that address on Garners Ferry, east of Interstate 77 and not far from the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
Deputies arrived to find three male gunshot victims who had been shot in the upper and lower body.
The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to Palmetto Health Richland.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information abotu the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments