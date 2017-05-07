Crime & Courts

May 07, 2017 3:15 PM

Lexington deputies want help finding Saturday shooting suspect

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

Lexington County deputies say they need help tracking down a man they say stopped a car Saturday near Cayce and shot one of its occupants.

The sheriff’s department wrote a Facebook post saying the alleged shooter “flagged down and approached a vehicle” near Old Dunbar Road and Highway 321, just south of Cayce.

The department said he held the vehicle’s occupants at gunpoint and shot one person, whose injuries are not life threatening.

Deputies say the suspect is 5-foot-11 with an average build. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, running toward Edmund Highway.

Deputies are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video

Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:11

Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video
Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 0:38

Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there'
Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting 1:30

Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos