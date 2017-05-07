Lexington deputies want help finding Saturday shooting suspect

Lexington County deputies say they need help tracking down a man they say stopped a car Saturday near Cayce and shot one of its occupants.
The sheriff’s department wrote a Facebook post saying the alleged shooter “flagged down and approached a vehicle” near Old Dunbar Road and Highway 321, just south of Cayce.
The department said he held the vehicle’s occupants at gunpoint and shot one person, whose injuries are not life threatening.
Deputies say the suspect is 5-foot-11 with an average build. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, running toward Edmund Highway.
Deputies are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
