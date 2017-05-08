SC man accused of killing Forest Acres police officer expected to plead guilty Tuesday

Jarvis Hall, charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia, is expected to plead guilty Tuesday morning at the Richland County courthouse.

The hearing and guilty plea were confirmed Monday by Hall’s lawyers, Boyd Young and Luke Shealey, both of Columbia. State Judge Steven John of Horry County is expected to preside.

The case is eligible for a death penalty because it involved the death of a police officer, but 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson did not file notice that he is seeking the death penalty. Death penalty cases can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and last for weeks. In the event of a death penalty, appeals can take years.

No one was talking much Monday about the hearing. Usually at such hearings, the public learns more details about the crime and hears about the defendant’s life. Often, lawyers describe the negotiations between the prosecution and defense that led to a guilty plea.

Murder is punishable by a sentence of from 30 years to life in prison.

Alia, 32, was shot and killed Sept. 30, 2015, after three officers responded to a report of a suspicious person just before 8 a.m. at Richland Mall, at Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard.

Alia’s death stunned the Columbia area and the Forest Acres police department. It had been more than four decades since a Forest Acres officer was last shot and killed on duty.

Hall, 32 at the time, was taken into custody shortly afterward. He was charged with murder and accused of using a stolen handgun to shoot the officer. The handgun was stolen in Lexington County.

The State Law Enforcement Division investigated at the request of the Forest Acres Department.

Alia, who earned his Eagle Scout badge as a teen, was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He became an officer because he felt he had a “calling” to help others through police work. He left behind a widow, Kassy, and young son, Sal.

After Alia was killed, Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy said, “Our hearts are broken. Forest Acres is a small community, a small police department. We’re one big family.”

Alia had been with the Forest Acres department for seven years.

The shooting happened when Alia and two other officers, including an officer he was training, were called to the mall after an employee of a nearby bank reported a suspicious person in the mall’s parking lot, Sealy said at the time.

When Alia and the other officers arrived, they located a man inside a van and attempted to talk with him. The man became uncooperative and fled on foot into the mall through the Barnes & Noble bookstore.

Alia pursued him into the mall and got into a struggle with him, Sealy said. The suspect pulled out a Glock .40-caliber handgun and shot Alia, according to a warrant in the case. Police also found a knife on the gunman, Sealy said.

The gun had been stolen in Lexington County about a month earlier, according to the warrant.