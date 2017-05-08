Former USC football player Dread not yet arrested in Five Points bar fight

Authorities continued on Monday to look for former USC football player Jalen Dread in connection with an assault at a Five Points bar last month, a police spokeswoman said.
Dread, 20, is accused of punching a man several times in the face after an argument inside the Five Points Saloon in the early hours of April 29, according to the Columbia Police Department, which on Saturday said officers have a warrant accusing Dread of simple assault.
Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Dread has not been arrested as of Monday morning.
Deebo Samuel, a junior wide receiver for the Gamecocks, identified in a police report as being involved in the fight, was not at the bar when the event happened, the police department said in its Saturday announcement, which occurred seven days after the fight. Samel was in Five Points, however, police said.
Skai Moore, a senior linebacker on the team, was present but did not participate in the assault, police said in their Saturday announcement.
The fight happened just before 3 a.m. April 29. A 24-year-old man told officers his phone was knocked from his hand inside the Harden Street bar. The three accused men – all named in the police report – denied they were responsible and “became agitated,” the report states. Police say the confrontation escalated into the man who complained being punched in the face several times.
“(S)ubjects were pulled off (the man) by bar staff and escorted out of the bar,” according to the report.
The report stated that the assailants were identified as University of South Carolina football players but didn’t specify who made the identification. The document, which is a public record, specifically named Samuel, Moore and Dread.
Timmons said the identities listed on the report were provided by what she called the bar’s “business staff.”
Police have confirmed they have video footage related to the assault, but Timmons said only that the footage captures “a large crowd.” The State newspaper has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the footage.
Dread, a linebacker, said he is leaving the team, head football coach Will Muschamp said in February.
Dread was arrested Jan. 22 by USC police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, according to records provided by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. He was sentenced in February to 10 days in jail, and was released March 4, according to Richland County court records.
Anyone with information on Dread’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
