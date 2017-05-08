Woman charged with arson, murder in fire that killed her kids, husband

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Monday in connection with a house fire in Winnsboro that resulted in the death of her two children and husband.
Sharon Coleman, 34, was charged with first-degree arson and three counts of murder, said Maj. Brad Douglas.
She left the house to go for a walk, and when she returned, the house was on fire, is what she said.
Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery
The fire occurred early Sunday morning and killed 29-year-old Justin Omar Wilson, 8-year-old Kemya Coleman and 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson, according to Douglas.
Coleman wasn’t in the residence at the time fire crews arrived, but she reported the fire, according to Montgomery. “She left the house to go for a walk, and when she returned, the house was on fire, is what she said,” Montgomery said. “She made statements in the interview that led to her arrest.”
Fairfield County fire crews reached the home, in the 100 block of Robinson Avenue in Winnsboro, around 3:30 a.m., said Hill, estimating the fire started about 20 minutes earlier.
Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill conducted autopsies Monday and determined carbon monoxide poisoning and burns were the causes of death. It appeared the victims were asleep when they died, said Hill, adding his office is waiting on toxicology reports from the State Law Enforcement Division.
There is no indication that any of the victims were restrained, Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said.
Coleman was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center, where she is awaiting bond, said Douglas. A bond hearing isn’t expected before Tuesday afternoon.
SLED is assisting in determining the cause of the fire, according to spokesman Thom Berry.
“We want to continue to remember those affected by this tragic event and to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Montgomery.
Comments