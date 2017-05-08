Richland Co. sheriff seeks attempted murder suspect

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted attempted murder.
Laron Thomas, 24, is a suspect in an April 12 shooting, according to public information liaison Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis. Thomas and Steven McGlon, 25, are accused of shooting two people at a residence on the 1600 block of Sheffy Court.
Thomas fled in a dark colored Chevy Malibu with McGlon, who was arrested in Orangeburg on May 4, Jackamonis said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
The shooting victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at an area hospital.
