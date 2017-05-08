Crime & Courts

May 08, 2017 5:58 PM

Richland Co. sheriff seeks attempted murder suspect

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted attempted murder.

Laron Thomas, 24, is a suspect in an April 12 shooting, according to public information liaison Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis. Thomas and Steven McGlon, 25, are accused of shooting two people at a residence on the 1600 block of Sheffy Court.

Thomas fled in a dark colored Chevy Malibu with McGlon, who was arrested in Orangeburg on May 4, Jackamonis said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The shooting victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident

911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident 1:49

911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident
Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:11

Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video
Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 0:38

Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos