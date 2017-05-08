Anderson County sheriff requests SLED investigation of inmate labor

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate allegations that certain inmates lack jail supervision and that their labor has been used for inappropriate projects.
Capt. Garry Bryant, who has overseen the Anderson County Detention Center for more than 10 years, was no longer employed there Monday afternoon, according to another captain who answered his county-issued cellphone number.
McBride said Monday the jail investigation request was made Friday in a phone call to the state’s top law enforcement agency.
McBride, who took office in January, said he asked for SLED to step in after a two-month, internal-affairs investigation at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office revealed “practices that made us all uncomfortable.”
McBride declined to discuss specifics, except to say he was concerned about the work and supervision of Anderson County Detention Center trustees. Trustees are inmates who have either pleaded guilty or have been found guilty of crimes and sentenced to state prison. Generally, trustees are serving time for low-level, nonviolent crimes and are near the end of their state sentences. When they are found to exhibit good behavior, they can be allowed to serve the remainder of their sentences at county jails, often with responsibilities that allow them to spend part of their days out from behind bars.
Some of the trustees specialize in carpentry, metalwork, electrical jobs or other skills that are used in the maintenance of Anderson County buildings.
Trustees make up less than 12 percent of the jail population, which recently has reached about 400 inmates. The jail is rated to house 257 inmates.
“I don’t know for sure that anything illegal has happened with the trustees; I just feel like SLED needs to look at things because some of the inmate issues and practices that we have inherited ... don’t feel right to me,” McBride said. “If there’s any intentional misdoings, I want to make sure those are addressed.”
McBride declined to say Bryant had been fired, but said “we separated from him because of policy and procedure issues.”
“We certainly wish him well, ... but at this point I couldn’t rehire him,” McBride said.
Attempts to reach Bryant were unsuccessful.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry confirmed Monday that a request for a probe has been received, but said officials at the state’s top law enforcement agency have not yet opened an investigation.
Meanwhile, Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn said he will will ask his council colleagues to support seeking an audit of the inner workings of the jail, including financial transactions and all activities there. Dunn said he will also seek audits of the Sheriff’s Office maintenance garage and of the emergency preparedness division.The emergency preparedness division involves both county officials and workers affiliated with the Sheriff’s Office.
“I just want to make sure everything is in order as it should be,” Dunn said. “There are a lot of things that fall under the Sheriff’s Office that the county also has some responsibility for, and I think the audits are especially important as we are about to put the sheriff’s fleet back in the shop for other county vehicles, not separate.”
The latest Anderson County request for an investigation and audits comes after a request that Dunn made secretly last fall.
Dunn asked SLED to investigate allegations that personal vehicles were being repaired at the maintenance garage intended exclusively for Sheriff’s Office cars. SLED closed that investigation in December and no charges were filed.
“I got more than one report that people in the Sheriff’s Office fleet shop were working on people’s private vehicles when they were supposed to be just working on cars from the sheriff’s fleet,” Dunn said. “That is something that should not happen. In no way should that ever be used for a personal vehicle.”
Dunn declined to say how many complaints he received or who made them.
John Skipper, who was sheriff before McBride, defended practices in his fleet shop in an interview Friday.
Skipper said the Sheriff’s Office hired a mechanic and used the repairman’s personal tools on the fleet. Because of that, Skipper said, the Sheriff’s Office allowed the mechanic to work on personal vehicles in the fleet shop as long as he did the work “not on county time, not with county money, and not with county parts.”
Skipper did not respond Monday to a phone call seeking comment on the latest request for an investigation.
The request for an investigation comes as Anderson County officials are grappling with how to address overcrowding at the jail, which was built in 1956.Cost estimates for a new jail range from $35 million to $60 million, and county officials have indicated they hope to delay building a new jail for at least one more year.
Lt. Arlette Jones will be the interim director of the jail, according to Capt. Bill Vaughn, the Sheriff’s Office employee who answered Bryant’s work phone. McBride said Jones has extensive experience in law enforcement.
The Independent Mail has submitted Freedom of Information requests to the Sheriff’s Office seeking files related to the agency’s internal investigation.
