Crime & Courts

May 09, 2017 12:18 AM

Suspects in sought after robbing adult entertainment store

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating two suspects wanted for robbing an adult entertainment store.

Two suspects threw a brick through the front door of Video X-Press, at 2717 Two Notch Road, at approximately 6 a.m. on April 21, according to public information liaison Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.

The suspects broke into the business and stole numerous DVD videos valued at approximately $1,000, Jackamonis said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident

911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident 1:49

911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident
Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:11

Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video
Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 0:38

Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos