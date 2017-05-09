Suspects in sought after robbing adult entertainment store

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating two suspects wanted for robbing an adult entertainment store.
Two suspects threw a brick through the front door of Video X-Press, at 2717 Two Notch Road, at approximately 6 a.m. on April 21, according to public information liaison Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
The suspects broke into the business and stole numerous DVD videos valued at approximately $1,000, Jackamonis said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
