Arrest of former USC player Dread a case of ‘mistaken identity,’ attorney says

Columbia police have charged the wrong man, the attorney for Jalen Dread said Tuesday after a bond hearing for the former USC football player.
Columbia attorney Lori Murray called the third-degree assault and battery charge against Dread a case of mistaken identity, and said they will request a jury trial on the charge.
“There was another football player that was there,” Murray said of the April 29 assault at the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street, in which Dread stands accused.
Murray declined to name the player but said Dread was not near the argument that prompted the assault.
A 24-year-old man told officers he confronted three men inside the bar after his phone was knocked out of his hand, according to a police report provided by the Columbia Police Department. The men “became agitated” at the accusation, and the argument escalated to the 24-year-old being punched in the face several times.
Murray noted after the hearing that Dread has no marks or injuries to his hands.
“He would have had marks on his fist if he punched this guy three times in the face.” she said. “He said he was across the bar.”
The report stated that the assailants were identified as University of South Carolina football players but didn’t specify who made the identification. The document, which is a public record, specifically named Dread along with Deebo Samuel and Skai Moore.
The police department announced over the weekend that Samuel was not at the bar when the incident happened, but that he was in Five Points. Moore was present but did not participate in the assault, police said.
There was surveillance video related to the incident, which police investigators have analyzed. The State newspaper has filed an open-records request for a copy of the footage, but the city of Columbia said Monday that it will not release the video.
