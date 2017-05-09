Arrest of former USC player Dread a case of ‘mistaken identity,’ attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident Pause 2:01 Brookland-Cayce girls celebrate 3A Lower State Soccer title 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 0:50 Potholes cause major damage to South Carolina drivers 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 1:32 South Carolina's new track is 'best in the world' 3:50 Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer 1:15 'A degree is for life': Sindarius Thornwell's feelings after graduation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A lawyer for former South Carolina football player Jalen Dread said the assault charge against him is a case of mistaken identity, and that they will request a jury trial. She told reporters after a Tuesday bond hearing that there was another, unidentified football player in the Five Points bar, where Dread is accused of repeatedly punching a man during an argument April 29, and that her client was nowhere near the argument when it escalated. Teddy Kulmala