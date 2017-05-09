Attorney says other USC football player involved in bar assault, not Jalen Dread

A lawyer for former South Carolina football player Jalen Dread said the assault charge against him is a case of mistaken identity, and that they will request a jury trial. She told reporters after a Tuesday bond hearing that there was another, unidentified football player in the Five Points bar, where Dread is accused of repeatedly punching a man during an argument April 29, and that her client was nowhere near the argument when it escalated.
Teddy Kulmala
Woman asks if she should shoot driver -- frantic family members calls to 911 at cemetery car attack

Frantic family members and friends called 911, saying bodies were flying into the air and that the driver and his car were still at the scene. Police later said James Kester intentionally drove through the crowd July 19 out of anger at the S.C. Department of Mental Health, which had treated his daughter. The woman being laid to rest, Margaret Livingston, had worked at the agency for decades but didn't know Kester, police said. Six people were hospitalized. Kester faces 12 counts of attempted murder.