Man calls 911 to report he shot someone, sheriff says

Deputies arrested a man they say shot a man then admitted it to 911.
Kershaw County deputies responded to a residence on Elmwood Boulevard in Elgin around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the department.
The release stated Kenneth Cordell Rainer, 41, called 911 and advised he had been arguing with a man during the day and shot him at his home.
When deputies arrived, they found Rainer in his residence with his two children.
The victim, who was not named, had reportedly walked across the street and collapsed after he was shot in the chest. Kershaw County EMS treated the victim for two gunshot wounds. The victim died from his injuries.
Deputies reported they executed a search warrant at Rainer’s home and recovered a Hi-Point .380-caliber pistol and two .380 caliber shell casings in the front walkway of the home. Deputies also collected evidence from the property where the victim had collapsed.
Rainer also provided investigators with a statement detailing the incident, the release stated.
“I guess the days are gone when arguments were settled without someone getting shot,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “Now we have a man dead and another charged with murder. What a shame.”
Rainer was charged with murder and was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center. He’s awaiting his bond hearing.
Deputies said Rainer was previously been arrested for a battery and burglary in Florida in 1997.
