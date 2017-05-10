Read Kassy Alia’s court statement: ‘It is not too late for our world’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia Pause 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 5:28 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto 0:34 Plane with Confederate flag banner circles SC State House on Confederate Memorial Day 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special? 4:59 Chad Holbrook recaps win over PC 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win 1:32 South Carolina's new track is 'best in the world' 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kassy Alia, the wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia, spoke about her family's loss during Jarvis Hall's guilty plea hearing. Hall murdered Alia during an altercation at Richland Mall. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com