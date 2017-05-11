Richland teen that was in ‘imminent danger’ has been found

A teenager who sent a message to her family leading them to believe her life was in “imminent danger” has been found, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Khadence Sharpe, 14, was found by Columbia Police officers after she called 911 from the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday.

Sharpe, who told officers she was kidnapped, was rushed to Palmetto Health Richland for observation, Wilson said. Investigators are following up on the information she provided to determine who is responsible, he said.

Sharpe went missing on May 1 from Loggerhead Road when she was seen getting into a dark-colored sedan. Two days went by before she sent a message “to her family which led them to believe that her life is in imminent danger,” said Wilson in a news release on Wednesday. What the message said, however, was not made public.