Argument between two groups erutps in gunfire, 1 dead

Richland County deputies are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Curtis Wilson said.
Deputies arrived on the scene around 8:30pm to find one male who had been shot in the upper body, Wilson said. The victim was taken to Palmetto Richland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The fatal shooting apparently developed from an argument between two groups who had gathered in the street in front of some town homes.
Deputies are on scene interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
Comments