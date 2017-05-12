Columbia man shot to death during suspected confrontation

Officials identified the victim of a Thursday night shooting as a Columbia man.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Marcus K. Roseborough, 25, of Chalice Lane.

Watts said Roseborough was shot around 8:30 p.m. at 1003 Pine Woods Road near Broad River Road. He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, where he died at 9:21 p.m.

An autopsy indicated he died due to gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday night that the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between two groups who gathered in front of townhomes in the area.

Richland County deputies continue to investigate this case.