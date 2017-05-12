Crime & Courts

May 12, 2017 11:44 AM

Columbia man shot to death during suspected confrontation

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Officials identified the victim of a Thursday night shooting as a Columbia man.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Marcus K. Roseborough, 25, of Chalice Lane.

Watts said Roseborough was shot around 8:30 p.m. at 1003 Pine Woods Road near Broad River Road. He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, where he died at 9:21 p.m.

An autopsy indicated he died due to gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday night that the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between two groups who gathered in front of townhomes in the area.

Richland County deputies continue to investigate this case.

Related stories from The State

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:06

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia
Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 5:36

Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court
Slain officer Greg Alia's family addresses the media 3:01

Slain officer Greg Alia's family addresses the media

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos