Murder charge dropped against suspect in woman’s slaying; Her daughter still missing

Authorities have dropped all charges filed against a Pee Dee man who was facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a woman whose 8-year-old daughter is still missing.
All charges in connection with the case against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, were dropped Friday, said Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon in a written release. Citing an “ongoing and very active” investigation, Lemon declined to elaborate what led to the decision to drop the charges against Bright.
“We are still focusing on finding Iyana Lowery,” Lemon said. “Anyone with knowledge of what has happened to this missing little girl should let us know.”
Iyana has been missing for more than a week, since her 36-year-old mother, Ella Lowery, was found stabbed to death on May 5 at her home in the 600 block of Craig Circle in Bennettsville. Iyana, 8, was last seen May 4.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, where callers can leave tips anonymously.
