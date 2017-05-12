Armed robber masks face with what appears to be control-top pantyhose

A suspect in an armed robbery appeared to be wearing a pair of pantyhose on his head to mask his appearance during the incident.
A suspect walked into One Express gas station, 163 Rabon Road, around 10 p.m. May 6, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect then reportedly presented a handgun and demanded money from an employee behind a register.
Surveillance video showed the victim giving the suspect cash from the register.
The video showed the suspect wearing a black, hooded sweater. He pulled down his hood and appeared to be nude-colored control-top pantyhose on his head as a mask.
The suspect then fled the business in light-colored Chevrolet Malibu.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information the incident can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.
