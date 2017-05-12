Crime & Courts

May 12, 2017 12:50 PM

Armed robber masks face with what appears to be control-top pantyhose

By Jane Moon Dail

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A suspect in an armed robbery appeared to be wearing a pair of pantyhose on his head to mask his appearance during the incident.

A suspect walked into One Express gas station, 163 Rabon Road, around 10 p.m. May 6, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect then reportedly presented a handgun and demanded money from an employee behind a register.

Surveillance video showed the victim giving the suspect cash from the register.

The video showed the suspect wearing a black, hooded sweater. He pulled down his hood and appeared to be nude-colored control-top pantyhose on his head as a mask.

The suspect then fled the business in light-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information the incident can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.

