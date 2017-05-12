Lexington Co. man pleads guilty to killing roommate with AK-47

A man admitted to killing his roommate with an AK-47 through a closed door following an altercation, according to officials.
Jeremy Junior Head, 24, pleaded guilty this week to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Antonio “Alex” Cano, according to a news release from Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard’s office.
Circuit Court Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. sentenced Head to 24 years in prison. The crime is classified as a violent crime and is a “no parole” offense,” the release stated.
Head engaged in an altercation with Cano, 23, and then shot him to death the morning of Oct. 12, 2015 at 2100 Steel Drive in West Columbia, officials said.
Deputies responded to the residence after receiving a 911 call from a third party and discovered Cano dead on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.
An autopsy determined Cano was shot five times, including fatal wounds to the chest and back.
Prosecutors said Head made several phone calls to acquaintances admitting he “just killed Alex.”
He was also accused of taking the gun and ammunition from the scene and making arrangements to leave Lexington County.
Head was captured in Anderson County by the State Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Task Force the next day.
Prosecutors said after Head was in custody, he admitted to law enforcement he and Cano were involved in a verbal altercation at the residence when Cano struck him in the mouth.
Cano reportedly left the room and pulled a door closed behind him. Head told officers he then fire multiple rounds through the closed door with the AK-47.
A family member said Cano was an undocumented immigrant who worked at San Jose Restaurant in Lexington. he had a wife and two children living in the area.
