Hearing May 23 on matter in SC State House corruption probe

A rare court public hearing in the ongoing S.C. State House public corruption investigation has been set for May 23.
“We have a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning, May 23, at 9:30 at the Richland County courthouse before Judge (Knox) McMahon,” said state grand jury clerk Jim Parks on Friday, in answer to a query by The State newspaper.
Sources familiar with the May 23 hearing told The State the hearing concerns the ongoing investigation into alleged public corruption by state lawmakers.
State Grand Jury sessions are investigative in nature and always closed to the public and reporters.
Under State Grand Jury rules, Parks is not allowed to speak about the subject of an upcoming hearing. But he can reveal the time and place of a State Grand Jury-related hearing. At any given time, there may be several ongoing grand jury probes on different matters.
However, from time to time, there might be open sessions before a judge for discussing matters of procedure rather than substance. Bond hearings and arraignments also are open. The jury would not be present for either of those.
Since December, that probe has resulted in the indictments of two prominent state lawmakers, Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, and Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. Both have said they are innocent but have been suspended from office pending resolution of the charges.
The investigation is led by special prosecutor David Pascoe. Investigators include State Law Enforcement Division agents.
Comments