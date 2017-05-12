Reward for missing girl, 8, bumped to $10,000

Authorities have increased the reward for information that helps them find a missing 8-year-old girl to $10,000.
Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon announced Friday the reward amount was approved for Iyana Lowery, of Bennettsville, who has been missing since her mother’s slaying on May 5. The last time Iyana, 8, was seen was on May 4 at her mother’s home in the 600 block of Craig Circle.
“Someone knows where Iyana may be,” Lemon said. “Her family is grieving the death of her mother an is anxious for Iyana to be home with them.”
An investigation into her the death of her mother, Ella Lowery, is still ongoing, Lemon said previously.
Lemon also announced Friday all charges had been dropped against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, who was initially named a suspect in the death of Ella Lowery.
Lemon has declined to elaborate why the charges were dropped beyond “information developed” that led to Bright’s release. Lemon cited an “ongoing and very active” investigation as the reason it would be “inappropriate” to discuss specific details” at this time.
