West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

Gerda Willmeth went to her daughter's Gaston home on Mother's Day in May 2005 when she was unable to reach her. The body of Diana Willmeth was found 10 weeks later in a wooded area near Gaston. Her killing remains unsolved 12 years later.
Woman asks if she should shoot driver -- frantic family members calls to 911 at cemetery car attack

Frantic family members and friends called 911, saying bodies were flying into the air and that the driver and his car were still at the scene. Police later said James Kester intentionally drove through the crowd July 19 out of anger at the S.C. Department of Mental Health, which had treated his daughter. The woman being laid to rest, Margaret Livingston, had worked at the agency for decades but didn't know Kester, police said. Six people were hospitalized. Kester faces 12 counts of attempted murder.