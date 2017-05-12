West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

Frantic family members and friends called 911, saying bodies were flying into the air and that the driver and his car were still at the scene. Police later said James Kester intentionally drove through the crowd July 19 out of anger at the S.C. Department of Mental Health, which had treated his daughter. The woman being laid to rest, Margaret Livingston, had worked at the agency for decades but didn't know Kester, police said. Six people were hospitalized. Kester faces 12 counts of attempted murder.