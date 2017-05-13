Lexington County woman’s killing still unsolved 12 years later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad Pause 0:33 How to Identify Poison Ivy 1:07 PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience 1:30 Cardinal Newman claims second consecutive girls soccer title 5:35 Ground water not regulated, Megafarms siphon billions of gallons from wells near Edisto river 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 2:53 Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 2:57 Jamyest Williams predicts good things coming for South Carolina 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Gerda Willmeth went to her daughter's Gaston home on Mother's Day in May 2005 when she was unable to reach her. The body of Diana Willmeth was found 10 weeks later in a wooded area near Gaston. Her killing remains unsolved 12 years later. tkulmala@thestate.com