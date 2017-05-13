House was set ablaze, family members barricaded inside, sheriff said

A 67-year-old Sumter County woman was charged Saturday with 3 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of arson after she allegedly set her house on fire and barricaded her family inside, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
Family member were able to escape without injury, the release stated.
Willie Mae McQuilla, of 2290 Hwy 261 South in Wedgefield, allegedly admitted she did it - set the house on fire and barricaded the doors - when a deputy stopped to question her as firefighters were headed to her house.
The first call came into the Sumter County fire department at 4:45pm. Other calls that followed identified McQuilla as the suspect, the sheriff’s department said.
McQuilla was being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center Saturday night. A bond hearing is scheduled Sunday morning, the release said.
The Red Cross was helping family members displaced by the fire.
Comments