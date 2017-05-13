Crime & Courts

May 13, 2017 8:55 PM

House was set ablaze, family members barricaded inside, sheriff said

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

A 67-year-old Sumter County woman was charged Saturday with 3 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of arson after she allegedly set her house on fire and barricaded her family inside, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Family member were able to escape without injury, the release stated.

Willie Mae McQuilla, of 2290 Hwy 261 South in Wedgefield, allegedly admitted she did it - set the house on fire and barricaded the doors - when a deputy stopped to question her as firefighters were headed to her house.

2290hwy261s
2290 Hwy 261 South, Wedgefield, SC
Google Maps

The first call came into the Sumter County fire department at 4:45pm. Other calls that followed identified McQuilla as the suspect, the sheriff’s department said.

McQuilla was being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center Saturday night. A bond hearing is scheduled Sunday morning, the release said.

The Red Cross was helping family members displaced by the fire.

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:06

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia
Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 5:36

Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court

