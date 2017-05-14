Crime & Courts

Troopers investigating head-on crash involving Kershaw County deputy

By Teddy Kulmala

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

One person was airlifted to a hospital after a head-on crash involving a Kershaw County sheriff’s deputy Saturday.

Details were limited Sunday, but the crash happened Saturday evening on U.S. 1 at Park Road, according to a post on the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The deputy, who was described in the post as “a little banged up,” was taken to Kershaw Health for an evaluation.

The other driver was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

