Richland deputies working 2 overnight robberies

Richland County deputies are investigating two overnight robberies, one of which happened across the street from Richland Northeast High School.
The first robbery happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at 7501 Brookfield Road, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson. That’s across the street from Richland Northeast High School.
The male victim was visiting an acquaintance at an apartment when the male suspect showed up, Wilson said. There was an argument, and the suspect hit the victim, then took the victim’s handgun and pointed it at him. He then demanded that the victim leave.
The victim left with minor injuries and refused medical treatment from EMS, Wilson said. No arrests have been made.
A second robbery was reported around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and North Main Street, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The female victim said she was leaving a business in the area when she was accosted by two suspects.
The two suspects physically assaulted the victim and took her purse, deputies said. Michelle Waters, 42, was arrested in connection with that incident, Wilson said. Her charging information was not immediately available.
