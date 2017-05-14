Shots fired during Richland County argument Saturday

One man is in custody after a Saturday argument led to gunshots being fired, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of Candlelite Drive, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson. That’s between Shop Road and Bluff Road, just east of Interstate 77.
Deputies say the incident began as a verbal altercation between a male victim, a female victim and two male suspects.
The argument became physical, and eventually shots were fired by the male suspects, Wilson said. Deputies have taken one of the male suspects into custody and are searching for the second suspect. There was no word on charges against the suspect on Sunday.
Wilson said it appears the suspects and the victims knew each other.
