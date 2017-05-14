Body found Sunday in Marlboro County

Authorities said a body was found Sunday in Marlboro County; however, an autopsy is needed to make a positive identification.
The body was recovered in an area off New Bridge Road near McColl, Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said Sunday. An autopsy and forensic tests will be conducted Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The discovery came as authorities continued the search for 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has not been seen since May 4 at her mother’s home on Craig Circle. The girl’s mother, Ella Lowery, was found stabbed to death in her home May 5. Her young son was found at a neighbor’s house, WPDE television reported at the time, but Iyana was missing.
Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, was charged Saturday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the elder Lowery’s slaying, and had been facing charges of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for Iyana’s kidnapping, officials said. He remains jailed in the Marlboro County Detention Center.
Another man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Ella Lowery but the charges were dropped Friday against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Pee Dee.
Comments