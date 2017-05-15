Charges to be filed against driver who struck Kershaw deputy head-on

Crime & Courts

A driver who crashed head-on into a Kershaw County patrol car over the weekend will be charged with DUI, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 1 near Park Road, Sheriff Jim Matthews said. The deputy, who has not been named, was traveling north on U.S. 1 toward Cassatt when a 1998 Honda crossed the center line and hit the patrol car head-on.

The deputy, who was not severely injured, got out of his patrol car and checked on the driver of the Honda, 55-year-old Tony Ervin Hayes, Matthews said. Hayes was critically injured and had to be extricated. He was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit with serious injuries.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The investigation showed both vehicles were traveling around 55 mph when the collision happened.

After Hayes is released from the hospital, he will be charged with DUI-second offense, simple possession of marijuana and open container, Matthews said.

“Like the public at large, deputies are not immune from the actions of a drunk driver,” Matthews said in a news release Monday. “Body armor, airbags and a push guard added to the front of the patrol vehicle likely minimized injuries to the deputy. More importantly, I pray for my deputies’ safety every day, and apparently God answered those prayers on Saturday night.”

