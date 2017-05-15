Bond denied for man accused in killing of Lexington County Sheriff’s staffer

A judge denied bond for a second time to a man accused of killing his estranged wife who was an employee of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Jason Donn Lee, 38, was denied bond on Thursday in General Sessions court, when he appeared for formal charges. His initial bond was also denied when he was arrested in March, said Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Lee is facing murder and burglary charges in connection with the death of his estranged wife, 31-year-old Lindsey Nicole Lee. She was found dead in her home on Haleywood Lane near Columbia Metropolitan Airport on March 14.
Lindsey Lee was an employee of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. State Law Enforcement Division agents were asked by Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon to investigate the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Jason Lee voluntarily submitted a DNA sample, according to the SLED warrant, which also said he gave conflicting and deceptive statements. A day before he was arrested on March 17, the SLED Forensic Unit found Jason Lee’s DNA profile matched a piece of evidence left at the scene, the warrant said.
He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
