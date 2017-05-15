Crime & Courts

May 15, 2017 3:58 PM

Sumter County woman accused of stealing $35,000 from business

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

A Dalzell woman was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after she reportedly altered checks from a business, allowing her to steal more than $35,000.

Lisa Marie Yeager, 23, has been charged with 12 counts of forgery, according to public information officer Ken Bell.

According to the warrants, Yeager, working as a bookkeeper for the business, had the owner sign checks, which were altered to increase the amount. The incidents began Sept. 1, 2016 and continued until Jan. 5, 2017.

The warrants show $35,599.39 as the exact amount of the checks.

Deputies arrested Yeager on Friday and she was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

She has been released on $3,500 surety bonds on each count.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:37

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing
Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:06

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia
Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 5:36

Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos