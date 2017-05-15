Sumter County woman accused of stealing $35,000 from business

A Dalzell woman was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after she reportedly altered checks from a business, allowing her to steal more than $35,000.
Lisa Marie Yeager, 23, has been charged with 12 counts of forgery, according to public information officer Ken Bell.
According to the warrants, Yeager, working as a bookkeeper for the business, had the owner sign checks, which were altered to increase the amount. The incidents began Sept. 1, 2016 and continued until Jan. 5, 2017.
The warrants show $35,599.39 as the exact amount of the checks.
Deputies arrested Yeager on Friday and she was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
She has been released on $3,500 surety bonds on each count.
