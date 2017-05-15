Disgruntled Columbia doctors’ staffer gets prison for million dollar revenge scheme

A former worker for Columbia’s Moore Orthopedic Clinic, angered at being demoted when the clinic merged with Providence Hospital, worked off his frustration by devising a scheme to cheat the hospital out of $2.8 million.
A routine audit uncovered the scheme.
On Monday, former Moore Clinic worker Gary Joiner, 57, of Columbia, was sentenced to two years in prison on federal mail fraud conspiracy charges by U.S. Judge Mary Lewis of Columbia. She also ordered him to repay the full amount taken.
“With the 2010 merger between Moore Orthopedic and Providence Hospital came a cut in pay and responsibility for Gary,” Joiner’s lawyer, Greg Harris, wrote in a court document. “Unfortunately, Gary did not handle these changes well, felt that he was being marginalized and began committing the act that brings him before the court.”
Joiner, who had worked with hospitals in Alabama and Tennessee, was hired by Moore in 2002 as an orthopedic technician. In 2006, he was promoted to orthopedic services director, which came with managerial duties, including training staff and helping with the budget.
In 2010, irked at his demotion, Joiner set up a fake medical equipment company, Creative Casting Concepts, that supposedly sold $800 leg booties that supported broken legs. He then submitted phony invoices from his phony company to Moore Clinic and to Providence, billing the two institutions from 2011-2015 for some $2.8 million worth of legal booties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
When Joiner retired in January 2015, his place , at the Moore Clinic was taken by Timothy Arthur, 39. Arthur agreed to continue submitting the fake invoices for a cut in the illegal proceeds, according to a government press release. He received $24,000 from the illegal scheme before it was discovered in June, 2015.
On Monday, Judge Lewis sentenced Arthur to five years’ probation and ordered him to pay $685,000 in restitution.
With his illegal money, Joiner set up some business ventures and bought some condominiums.
Harris said Joiner deeply regrets his offense, has cooperated with the FBI and has agreed to pay back some of the stolen money at $2,500 per month, which comes from rental income from the condominiums. Ultimately, the rent and eventual sale of the properties will produce an estimated $310,000 in restitution, according to a memo by Harris.
“The bottom line is, there aren’t many hard assets to recover,” said assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday, who prosecuted the case.
