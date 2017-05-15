Homicide investigation involving family of Lexington sheriff’s department employee

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday.
Around 10:30 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Glasgo Lane, near U.S. 1, in response to a homicide.
Sheriff Jay Koon asked SLED to lead the investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest because the homicide involves family members of an Sheriff’s Department employee, although that employee wasn’t involved in the incident.
At 11 p.m., SLED spokesman Thom Berry said investigators were on the scene and details weren’t available at that time regarding the number of people involved, cause of death or any information on a possible suspect.
