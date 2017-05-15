Crime & Courts

May 15, 2017 11:19 PM

Homicide investigation involving family of Lexington sheriff’s department employee

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Glasgo Lane, near U.S. 1, in response to a homicide.

Sheriff Jay Koon asked SLED to lead the investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest because the homicide involves family members of an Sheriff’s Department employee, although that employee wasn’t involved in the incident.

At 11 p.m., SLED spokesman Thom Berry said investigators were on the scene and details weren’t available at that time regarding the number of people involved, cause of death or any information on a possible suspect.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:37

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing
Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:06

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia
Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 5:36

Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos