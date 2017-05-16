Details sparse on fatal Lexington County shooting

Investigators are staying tight-lipped on the Monday shooting death of a Lexington man, whose killing is being investigated by state agents because of his relation to an employee of the Sheriff’s Department.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Austin Chandler, 26.

Chandler died of “apparent gunshot wounds,” Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 11 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Glasgo Lane, a dead-end road just off U.S. 1 between Charter Oak and Wise Ferry roads.

The State Law Enforcement Division would not release additional details about the killing, including where on Glasgo Lane Chandler was shot, if he lived there and whether a weapon was recovered.

Chandler is related to an employee of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Sheriff Jay Koon asked SLED to investigate to avoid “any potential conflict of interest.” The employee was not involved in the incident.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman would not say how Chandler was related to the employee, and deferred all questions to SLED.

No arrests have been made, and there was no word on possible suspects or a motive for the killing, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.

“We had agents on the scene throughout the night,” Berry said. “Our work on the case is continuing today. We are following up on developing information.”