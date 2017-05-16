State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, is indicted on misconduct charges

Longtime Republican lawmaker Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of misconduct.

No bond hearing has been set. Special Prosecutor David Pascoe said, “Mr. Quinn is innocent until proven guilty. I also need to point out that this is still an ongoing investigaiton.”

Quinn, 51, a former Republican Majority Leader in the State House, is the son of Richard Quinn, owner of what is believed to be South Carolina’s most influential political consulting firm with ties to numerous state and federal officials, as well as public institutions.

Quinn lists his occupation as owner and president of Mail Market Strategies and Campaign Consultant.

The indictment was from the State Grand Jury led by special prosecutor David Pascoe, who has led a team of State Law Enforcement Division agents and three elected solicitors in a quiet but lengthy probe into alleged public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly.

As Pascoe’s probe has continued over several years, Rick Quinn’s name has surfaced in news reports as a possible target of the investigation. But the lawmaker has consistently maintained his innocence.

When the newspaper in April reported the contents of eight previously redacted pages of the SLED report, Rick Quinn said in a statement, “Nothing improper was done.”

“I’m actually glad that the public can see I did nothing improper,” Quinn, House majority leader from 1999-2004, said in a statement last year. “Everybody knows that I have operated a direct mail business for over 20 years. I was majority leader 14 years ago, and I did mailings for the Republican Caucus before, during and after I was majority leader.”

During that time, all “authorities” he checked with told him his mailings were “legal and appropriate” to provide campaign services to the Caucus, Quinn said.

Since then, two formal opinions have been issued, one by the House Ethics Committee, in October, and another by the Attorney General’s office, in December, saying that activities such as his are lawful, Quinn said.

The probe into public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly has lasted three years. Twice, it has been interrupted for months at a time by efforts to shut it down or delay it. In both cases, the S.C. Supreme Court stepped in and ruled it could continue.

Already, three prominent members of the S.C. General Assembly have been indicted. The probe is conducted largely by SLED agents and is said to include white collar crime specialists.

Behind the scenes, it has included a raid to seize documents and computer data from the offices of Richard Quinn, a prominent South Carolina political consultant with ties to numerous state and federal public officials.

The investigative team’s workload has been so heavy that special prosecutor David Pascoe has gotten three elected solicitors – 9th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Keven Brackett and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, The State newspaper reported in March.

Other lawmakers so far indicted in Pascoe’s probe are:

▪ State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, indicted in March on three charges including misconduct in office. His case is pending. He says he is innocent and has been suspended from office.

▪ Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, indicted in December on more than 30 charges, including misconduct in office. His case is pending. He says he is innocent and has been suspended from office.

▪ In October 2014, former House Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to ethics violations and resigned his office, months after Pascoe was made special prosecutor by Attorney General Alan Wilson.

After Pascue secured Harrell’s guilty plea, Wilson took the case back. But due to circumstances that have still not been entirely made clear, any investigation into possibile public corruption involving other lawmakers stalled out in Wilson’s office.

Finally, in late summer of 2015, Wilson’s office gave the case back to Pascoe, who was given some SLED agents to assist him. In early 2016, as Pascoe’s and SLED’s investigation picked up, Pascoe sought permission from a state judge to activate a State Grand Jury with its special subpoena powers. That was a clear sign that Pascoe’s investigation was getting serious. State Grand Juries can subpoena materials such as bank records, email and phone records.

In the spring of 2016, after Wilson learned that Pascoe was trying to activate a State Grand Jury with its special powers, he took immediate steps to stop Pascoe, claiming that only the Attorney General could do so. Pascoe replied that when Wilson designated Pascoe as special prosecutor, the special prosecutor inherited powers of the Attorney General to activate a State Grand Jury.

By that time, The State newspaper had published information revealing that two of Pascoe’s main targets were state Reps. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, and Rep. Rick Quinn, who was indicted Tuesday.

The S.C. Supreme Court took up the Wilson-Pascoe dispute over whether Wilson could fire his own special prosecutor for seeking to activate a State Grand Jury. The high court ruled in Pascoe’s favor.

This story will be updated.