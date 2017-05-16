Sumter man charged with murder in fatal shooting of sex offender

A Sumter man was charged with murder after a Monday shooting that police say was prompted by an argument.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Belk Street, according to the Sumter Police Department. David Jensen Battilana, 35, was found in the backyard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died.
Channing Aaron Pack, 25, was charged with murder in Battilana’s death, police said. He and another witness live at the home where the shooting happened and were there when police arrived.
Battilana also lived at the home. Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument between the three residents.
Battilana is listed on the S.C. sex offender registry for a 2000 conviction for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. He was 19 years old at the time of the conviction.
Pack is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
