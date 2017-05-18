Deputies seeking tips after house, car hit by gunshots Wednesday night

Richland County deputies are trying to determine who shot up a house north of Columbia Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Crane Creek Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Department. That’s just off U.S. 321, north of the Hollywood Hills area.
The victim told deputies a vehicle drove past the home and that multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle, hitting the house and a car in the driveway.
There were no injuries. Deputies need anyone with information on the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments