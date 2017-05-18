Masked suspect points gun, robs Sonic restaurant

Deputies are searching for a suspect who wore a mask and robbed a restaurant at gunpoint.
A suspect approached an employee outside of Sonic, 4436 Hardscrabble Road, May 8, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Surveillance video shows the employee entering the restaurant, followed by the masked suspect pointing a handgun. The suspect appeared to be wearing a mask, a dark-colored hoodie and dark gloves.
The employee then handed the suspect cash from the register.
The suspect then fled the business with an unknown amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.
