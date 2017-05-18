Masked suspect points gun, robs Sonic restaurant

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River Pause 0:15 Masked gunman robs Richland County Sonic restaurant 1:27 Going boating on Lake Murray this summer? What's a float plan? 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:25 Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:45 The lure of vanity license plates in South Carolina 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Richland County deputies are investigating a May 8 robbery at Sonic on Hardscrabble Road. A masked suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. Richland County Sheriff's Department

Richland County deputies are investigating a May 8 robbery at Sonic on Hardscrabble Road. A masked suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. Richland County Sheriff's Department