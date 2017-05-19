Man shot at student apartment complex

Deputies are investigating an incident where a man was found shot at an apartment complex.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 1050 Southern Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Curtis Wilson. The shooting occurred at the Village at Columbia apartment complex, in between Bluff and Shop Roads. The apartment complex’s website describes itself as a community “designed around University of South Carolina students.”
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body, Curtis said.
Deputies continue to try to determine what happened.
Anyone with information the shooting can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.
