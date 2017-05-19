Jason Paul Jackson
May 19, 2017 8:36 AM

Man accused of stealing liquor, meat from Rosewood businesses arrested

By Jane Moon Dail

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Police officers arrested a man they believe is connected to several burglaries of businesses in the Rosewood area.

Columbia police received a tip from Crimestoppers about a possible suspect in the burglaries of The Local Buzz, 141 S. Shandon St., Ole Timey Meat Market, 3718 Rosewood Drive, and Roof Top Pizza, 4427 Rosewood Drive, according to a news release from Columbia Police Department.

That tip led to the arrest of Jason Paul Jackson, 41, who was charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny, the release stated.

Officers found Jackson in downtown Columbia Thursday and questioned him at headquarters before arresting him.

Police believe Jackson stole electronics and money from The Local Buzz Saturday and electronics and multiple bottles of liquor from Roof Top Pizza Monday.

He’s also accused of stealing money, meat and a lawn care tool from Ole Timey Meat Market Sunday.

Police transported Jackson to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending.

