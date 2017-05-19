Family of man shot to death near his home wants public’s help in finding killers

It was supposed to be a routine night when Marcus Mandrelle Posey, the Columbia man who always stayed “shining” with his smile, left work in the early morning hours of a spring Saturday.

To make it home, the 34-year-old followed his daily routine, which involved catching a bus and later walking the remainder of the route home to his neighborhood north of Columbia to Ely Street.

But on the night of May 21, Posey did not finish his trek, said Stephen Dauway, a Richland County Sheriff’s investigator, on Friday during a news conference marking the one-year anniversary of Posey’s killing. Instead, Posey was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m., about 500 yards from his home by someone who a year later has still not been identified.

“It appears somebody may have known his pattern,” Dauway said. “We believe he was shot and killed and laid on the roadway for several hours before it was called into law enforcement.”

Who killed Posey and why remains to unknown to the public. Dauway declined to provide too many details surrounding Posey’s death citing the ongoing investigation.

What Dauway could reveal was that the there is at least one suspect, if not two, who may have been involved in Posey’s killing. To help solve the case, Dauway said the public’s help is needed.

“We believe an older model car was involved that may be two toned and has a discolored fender,” said Dauway, adding he believes someone may have seen the vehicle.

The mystery surrounding Posey’s unsolved slaying haunts his family.

His brother, Alvin, pleaded with the public during the news conference at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for help in solving the case so that the family can get closure.

“No one deserves to be murdered the way he was,” Alvin Posey said. “It hurts. When they say time heals all wounds ... It doesn’t.”

Marcus Posey’s mother, Ella Marie, echoed her elder son in that her youngest “didn’t deserve this.”

“I ask the ones that were involved to please come forward,” Ella Marie Posey said. “It won’t bring him back, but at least there’d be closure.”

Ella Marie Posey said she would not know where she would be if it weren’t for her faith and belief in god. She said relieves daily the moment she saw her youngest son in a casket.

“He was my baby,” she said. “And he was taken away from me too soon. I never thought that when he left for work was the last time that I would see him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may leave an anonymous tip that can lead to a reward if a conviction come from it.