Teen killed in Columbia shooting

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after shooting another teenager on Friday night, according to Columbia police.
Officers responded to the shooting at 100 Lorick Circle around 6 p.m. Friday. The teen who was shot later died, police said Saturday morning.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 19-year-old Christopher Simmons died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Police are still trying to find out more information on the incident.
