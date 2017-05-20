Columbia police reponsed to a shooting at 100 Lorick Circle on Friday, May 19.
Columbia police reponsed to a shooting at 100 Lorick Circle on Friday, May 19. Columbia Police Ddepartment.
Columbia police reponsed to a shooting at 100 Lorick Circle on Friday, May 19. Columbia Police Ddepartment.

Crime & Courts

May 20, 2017 1:26 PM

Teen killed in Columbia shooting

By Erin Shaw

eshaw@thestate.com

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after shooting another teenager on Friday night, according to Columbia police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 100 Lorick Circle around 6 p.m. Friday. The teen who was shot later died, police said Saturday morning.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 19-year-old Christopher Simmons died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police are still trying to find out more information on the incident.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man

Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man 2:45

Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man
West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:37

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing
Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:06

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos