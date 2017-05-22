Daycare worker charged after repeatedly hitting child, Richland sheriff says

A Richland County daycare worker was charged with assualt and battery after repeatedly hitting a toddler when the girl refused to put away toys, according to authorities.
Thomasine Jackson, 56, was charged with assault and battery and commission of certain offenses within 100 yards of a daycare facility, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The 3-year-old victim’s parents notified deputies May 3 after they picked up the toddler from Play Pals Kindergarten and Daycare, which is on the 1200 block of Dothan Road just off Broad River Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The girl had injuries to her face and underneath her chin, deputies said. Investigators determined that Jackson, a daycare employee, hit the toddler after the girl refused to put away toys, the Sheriff’s Department said. The toddler was treated at a local hospital for redness and bruising.
Jackson has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Comments