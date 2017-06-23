Alena Kennedy was reported missing in April 2017.
Alena Kennedy was reported missing in April 2017. Photo provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Office
Bond denied for one of two people charged in death of missing Lexington Co. woman

By Rachael Myers Lowe

June 23, 2017 8:21 PM

A Lexington County man and woman were charged Friday in the death of a missing Lexington County woman.

Alena Kennedy, 36, was reported missing by her family in April. Her body was discovered June 16 on Old Two Notch Road and was identified through dental records, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Friday.

Corley-Coleman
Lee Anthony Corley and Harriet Leigh Coleman
Photos provided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Lee Anthony Corley, 37, of South Congaree, and Harriet Leigh Coleman, 37, were taken into custody on Friday. Corley was charged with murder. He is accused of killing Kennedy between April 18 and 21.

Coleman was charged with accessory to murder and desecrating human remains.

At bond hearings on Saturday, Corley was denied bond and bond was set at $80,000 for Coleman.

Kennedy was last seen on April 18 at Corley’s home in South Congaree, Koon said.

An investigation into Kennedy’s death continues.

“We’re still working on this investigation and would appreciate any information that would help us determine more about Alena’s final days,” Koon said.

Anyone with information that could help in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

