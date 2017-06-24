Following chase, 2 people charged by Richland deputies

Two people were charged Saturday night after they led Richland County deputies on a chase, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
Maurice Green, 21, and Enoch Palmer, 18, face drug, weapons and other charges.
The incident began shortly after 8 p.m. on the 2200 block of Broad River Road when the two suspects fled in a stolen vehicle, Lt. Curtis Wilson of the sheriff’s department said.
The stolen car hit another vehicle during the pursuit that followed, Wilson said. The condition of the unidentified victim in the other car was not known.
At some point, the fleeing vehicle was stopped and Green and Palmer were taken into custody.
Green was charged with failing to stop for a blue light and siren, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, Wilson said late Saturday night.
Palmer was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of ecstasy, carrying a weapon and possession of a stolen gun, Wilson said.
More details will be reported when they become available.
