Feds investigate how SC mass murderer Kohlhepp amassed weapons

Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp, accused of seven killings in South Carolina, built a successful real-estate firm but displayed odd behavior. People who knew or worked with him said he watched pornographic videos during work and openly discussed that he was a registered sex offender. Richard Shiro AP