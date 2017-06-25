Feds investigate how SC mass murderer Kohlhepp amassed weapons

Though serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is now serving life in prison, federal agencies continue to examine how he amassed an arsenal of weapons.
Both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are still investigating the Kohlhepp case, according to documents, and part of that investigation centers on his collection of at least dozens of firearms.
A search of Kohlhepp’s home in Moore and property in Woodruff at the time of his arrest found an extensive collection of firearms, ammunition, suppressors, tactical vests and accessories. The case files also mention several pallets full of ammunition.
A Barrett Model 83A1 semi-automatic .50 caliber rifle and a Beretta Model 92FS semi-automatic pistol with an Ultima 9 mm Sound Suppressor are among the many items of evidence that were tested by SLED, according to documents.
Kohlhepp boasted to investigators of his gun collection and firearm skills after his arrest, at one point saying he could teach the Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team, files show.
As a convicted felon, Kohlhepp could not legally purchase firearms. In 1987, he was convicted of kidnapping in Arizona and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
But he likely turned to one of several illegal means to get his weapons, said ATF spokesman Gerod King.
“Felons can acquire firearms from other criminals, through straw transactions, by theft, burglary and/or robbery. But there is no legal way for them to purchase or possess firearms,” King said.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said investigators believe most of the weapons came from straw purchases. A straw purchase involves someone buying firearms on behalf of a person with a criminal background who cannot legally purchase them.
Daniel Webster, a researcher at the Center for Gun Policy and Research at Johns Hopkins University, said a straw purchase is a common method felons use to obtain firearms.
“Sometimes it’s incredibly blatant when a person who the firearm is intended for goes right into the shop as if purchasing it themselves, picks out which gun they’re looking at and asks questions to a salesperson, then turns to a counterpart who then fills out the paperwork,” Webster said. “Other things are far harder to detect — (it) can be in the parking lot of a gun shop where they send somebody in with a list and do a transaction.”
Webster called the number of weapons in the Kohlhepp case “staggering.”
“I’m curious if there is any report on the tracing from when and where those guns initially came from,” he said.
Law enforcement can use the guns’ serial numbers to track sales, transfers and original purchasers, but the database containing that information is not public, King said.
Documents obtained from the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office through a Freedom of Information Act request include reports about investigators meeting with a person suspected of buying weapons for Kohlhepp.
The ATF is actively investigating the man’s connection to Kohlhepp and his possible involvement in selling him firearms, Wright said, but he has not been charged in the case. King said he could not confirm or deny an investigation.
During a recorded jail interview between Kohlhepp and his girlfriend, Kohlhepp says the man got him some of the guns and that he is “going to get hit with a lot of charges,” most of them federal.
Bill Rhodes, the attorney of the man under investigation, said the connection is a mix-up.
“It’s an ongoing investigation. I really can’t say anything right now. Not to say that I won’t, but under the present circumstances existing, I can’t,” Rhodes said. “It’s one of those things where there are a lot of misunderstandings.”
Wright said he expects federal authorities will bring charges against someone in connection with Kohlhepp’s weapons.
Chuck Carver, the father of Charlie David Caver, who was shot and killed by Kohlhepp, said he wants to see the person who supplied Kohlhepp with guns prosecuted.
“He’s as guilty as Kohlhepp. He should be in a prison as well, because he contributed to everything that happened,” Carver said. “(Kohlhepp) had to be giving him money. He probably thought it was an easy way to make money.”
Tom Lucas, the father of Brian Lucas, one of the Superbike Motorsports shooting victims, agreed.
“All the ammo, all the weapons, it’s just unreal. And the guy that sold it to him, I want that person charged,” he said. “I mean, it’s unbelievable. This guy who’s already got a record, he’s out there and has got more ammo than the sheriff’s department. I just can’t believe it’s not a bigger issue right now.”
Several wrongful death lawsuits against Kohlhepp are still pending. Lucas said he wants to see the firearms considered part of Kohlhepp’s assets.
“That all has value. That stuff needs to be dealt with properly,” Lucas said.
Most of Kohlhepp’s guns and accessories are still at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, while some are at the State Law Enforcement Division for further testing, Wright said.
He said the firearms will stay in evidence until the federal agencies have completed their case. After that, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to either assume ownership of some of the weapons or sell them to get money for other equipment and programs, Wright said.
“If we don’t use the weapons, we’ll certainly sell them and put the money back into the department,” he said.
Wright said he is thankful Kohlhepp did not try to “take a stand” when deputies arrived to arrest him. Some photos from the case files show handguns stored in inconspicuous places within his home.
“He had more ammo than some of my counterparts in other counties do in their whole departments,” Wright said.
He said at one point, Kohlhepp told him, “I could have taken out your men, but I don’t believe in killing cops.”
“I’d like to say my deputies would have won, but who wants to try?” Wright said.
