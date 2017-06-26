Crime & Courts

June 26, 2017 12:01 PM

Suspect asked for ride at BP station then shot the driver to death, deputies say

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead this weekend.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a BP gas station, 1005 Fontaine Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies believe Dennis Gary Diamond approached a vehicle with the victim, William Archie, and his acquaintance inside. The suspect reportedly asked Archie for a ride.

A verbal altercation followed and became physical, according to the release.

Deputies believe Diamond pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the lower body.

The victim was driven to his residence on Hillcrest Drive, where EMS was called to transport him to Palmetto Health Richland hospital.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Archie, 27, died at the hospital from the gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested Diamond, 32, Saturday without incident and charged him with murder.

He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

