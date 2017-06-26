SC interstate traffic stop leads to record heroin seizure, cash

A traffic stop Friday night on I-26 netted what Orangeburg County authorities believe to be one of their largest heroin seizures to date.
More than four pounds of heroin, valued at $250,000 to $300,000 was discovered after S.C. Highway Patrol troopers spotted a white Dodge truck traveling erratically near west-bound mile marker 148 shortly after 8 p.m., Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the sheriff’s department and the highway patrol were working near the area and a sheriff’s department drug dog discovered 4.4 pounds of drugs and $15,900 in cash hidden in the stopped car, the sheriff’s department said.
The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle, identified as Javier Perez Flores, of Guadalajara, Mexico, was taken into custody by the DEA, the sheriff’s department said.
Agents said the suspect said he was traveling from Mexico to Charlotte.
Flores was briefly held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center before being moved to an undisclosed facility to face a federal magistrate for a bond hearing.
“Together these agents stopped a major heroin shipment from reaching the streets, Ravenll said. “The bad part for the ones carrying this is this team is going back out.”
