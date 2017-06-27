Kershaw sheriff himself chases suspected motorcycle gang member down I-20

The Kershaw County sheriff himself chased a speeding suspected motorcycle gang member down Interstate 20, at times reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.
Matthews had just completed a traffic stop on I-20 and pulled back onto the roadway in his unmarked patrol car when he saw a motorcycle approach him from behind at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release Tuesday. The motorcycle, operated by 44-year-old Jody David Fogle, of Batesburg-Leesville, passed the patrol car at a speed of 101 mph, the department said.
The sheriff tried to make a traffic stop, but Fogle increased his speed to around 104 mph before exiting the interstate between U.S. 601 and U.S. 521, the release says. He was later arrested as he exited a restroom at a rest stop.
Fogle had several knives and a set of brass knuckles when he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators say was wearing the colors of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club, and are trying to determine if he is a validated gang member.
Fogle has a criminal history that includes simple assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, violation of probation, accessory after the fact to a felony, reckless driving, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine/methamphetamine and multiple arrests for driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.
He now faces charges of speeding, habitual offender, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights, and remains in the Kershaw County Detention Center.
