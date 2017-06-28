Crime & Courts

June 28, 2017 9:22 AM

2 injured in separate Tuesday night shootings off Broad River Road

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Deputies are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left two people injured within 30 minutes off Broad River Road.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Hunters Ridge Apartments on Springhouse Drive, which is just off Broad River Road near St. Andrews Road, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson. The male victim had been shot in the lower body and was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilson said deputies are searching for multiple suspects.

The second shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road, Wilson said. That victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Their condition was not available Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting. There was no word if the shootings are related.

Check back for updates.

